Sunday Puzzle: Find the sport!

By Will Shortz
Published September 25, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence conceals the name of a sport in consecutive letters. You name the sports.

Ex. Look — a rat! Eek! --> KARATE
1. He was a dumb ox in grade school.
2. This is your classic rickety chair.
3. My family has always gotten Nissans.
4. The rainbow lingered for more than an hour.
5. With enough cash — and ballots — you can get elected.
6. This historian is the best researcher you'll find.

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. If you squish the lowercase letters "r" and "n" together, they look like an "m." Think of a word that ends in the consecutive letters "r-n." Squish them together to get a homophone of a synonym of the first word. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Darn --> damn

Winner: Kel Hanlon of Jessup, Maryland


This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Adam Cohen, of Brooklyn. Take the name of a large financial corporation in 10 letters. Drop the fourth and fifth letters. Move the sixth and seventh letters fo the front. You'll name a person associated with financial misdeeds. What is the company, and who is the person?


Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 29th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).