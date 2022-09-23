How the fight over banned books is playing out in communities across the U.S.

It’s banned book week — and we’re taking a moment to hear our listeners’ comments regarding their experiences with books that are challenged in schools and public libraries.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in with Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs at PEN America. He is also the lead author of the article “Banned in the USA: The Growing Movement to Censor Books in Schools.”

