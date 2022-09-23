© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

How the fight over banned books is playing out in communities across the U.S.

Published September 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Banned books are visible at the Central Library, a branch of the Brooklyn Public Library system, in New York City on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The books are banned in several public schools and libraries in the U.S., but young people can read digital versions from anywhere through the library. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)
It’s banned book week — and we’re taking a moment to hear our listeners’ comments regarding their experiences with books that are challenged in schools and public libraries.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in with Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs at PEN America. He is also the lead author of the article “Banned in the USA: The Growing Movement to Censor Books in Schools.”

Want to read some banned books? Find recommendations here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.