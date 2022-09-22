© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What ending the COVID public health emergency could mean

Published September 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

When President Biden said on CBS’s “60 Minutes” this week that the pandemic is over, it took many public health and White House officials by surprise. His comments may make it challenging to secure more funding from Congress and continue the COVID public health emergency put in place in January 2020.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Larry Levitt, executive vice president for policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, about what ending that emergency will mean.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

