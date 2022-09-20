© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Vaccination Nation: Is the pandemic over?

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published September 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT
Last Sunday on 60 Minutes, President Joe Biden declared that the pandemic is over.

But the pandemic isn’t yet a thing of the past. Something Biden should know well. His comments come as his administration asks Congress for an additional $22 billion for the fight against the pandemic. Some 400 to 500 Americans die each day from COVID-19. 

So… is the pandemic over? Who makes that call? And what does the data tell us about this stage of the pandemic? 

Arfie Ghedi