Vaccination Nation: Is the pandemic over?

Last Sunday on 60 Minutes, President Joe Biden declared that the pandemic is over.

But the pandemic isn’t yet a thing of the past. Something Biden should know well. His comments come as his administration asks Congress for an additional $22 billion for the fight against the pandemic. Some 400 to 500 Americans die each day from COVID-19.

So… is the pandemic over? Who makes that call? And what does the data tell us about this stage of the pandemic?

