'Reverse Freedom Rides': A playbook for shipping immigrants north?

Published September 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Black families boarding a bus heading north with a crush of reporters and photographers surrounding. (Courtesy)
The news about southern governors shipping immigrants north echoes a political stunt by segregationists during the Civil Rights movement of the early 1960s. It was called the Reverse Freedom Rides.

Gabrielle Emanuel has done extensive reporting uncovering that history and talks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the past events and the striking similarities to today’s news.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.