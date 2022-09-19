The queue to see the queen

In London, the crowds are starting to clear.

Hundreds of thousands lined the streets to pay their final respects to the queen.

Westminster Abbey’s bell tolled 96 times, once for each year of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

And inside the Abbey, the guest list included leaders such as President Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Watching it all was NPR’s London correspondent,Frank Langfitt.He joins us to talk about the ceremony and what it means to Britain and its people.

