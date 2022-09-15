President Biden's anti-crime bill: Will it make America safer?

Crime has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, and President Biden says Americans are scared.

“They see hate and anger and violence just walking the streets of America. And they just want to feel safe again. They want to feel a sense of security. And that’s what my crime plan is all about,” Biden said.

So he’s rolled out his $37 billion dollar ‘Safer America’ plan. A third of the money would go to hiring more cops. But critics say that’s not how to reduce crime.

“What Biden is essentially saying with 100,000 more cops is that he is willing to increase the number of Black people who are unjustly murdered for the goal of appeasing whites who incorrectly think that more cops reduce crime,” Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, says. “So he’s not actually solving a problem, but he’s willing to create one.”

Today, On Point: Parsing the president’s plan to reduce crime in America.

Guests

Richard Rosenfeld, emeritus professor of criminology at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He has authored reports for the Council on Criminal Justice of crime trends since the height of the pandemic. Co-author of Crime and the American Dream.

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation. Author of Allow Me To Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide To The Constitution. (@ElieNYC)

