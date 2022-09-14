© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twitter whistleblower warns of profound security issues at the company in Senate testimony

Published September 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with The Washington Post’s Joseph Menn about Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s testimony about security at Twitter in front of Congress.

Zatko’s testimony included alarming details about unfettering access by some Twitter employees to high-profile Twitter accounts and the culture at Twitter that allowed these alleged security issues to persist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.