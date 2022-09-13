© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Kharkiv celebrates Russian withdrawal while dealing with shelling, land mines, power shutdown

Published September 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is now largely liberated from Russian control following a stunning counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces. Yet the city continues to face major challenges.

Shelling continued Tuesday, killing at least three people while bombings throughout the region are targeting residential areas and infrastructure, knocking out power, water and public transportation.

Analyst Maria Avdeeva has been in Kharkiv throughout the war. She talks to Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks about the situation on the ground.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.