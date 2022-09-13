© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Irreversible climate 'tipping points' loom in coming decades

Published September 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT

Humans are on track to trigger multiple irreversible climate “tipping points” in the coming decades, according to a new study.

If global warming reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius, ice sheets at both poles could experience runaway melting. Some coral reefs would also permanently die at that temperature, the study finds.

NPR’s Rebecca Hersher reports.

