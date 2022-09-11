Sunday Puzzle: Word Scramble!

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two 4-letter words. Rearrange the letters of one of them to get a synonym of the other. Which word is the synonym and which is the anagram is for you to discover.

Ex. SOUP WORK --> OPUS (anagram of "soup," synonym of "work")

1. COZY SUNG

2. HALT POST

3. LIFE RASP

4. PART LORE

5. TERN TORN

6. LEFT NEWT

7. TOPE BARD

8. LINK OVEN

9. LEAN SILT

10. THIN CLUE

Last week's challenge:

This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Penn, of Durham, N.C. Name two countries, with a total of 12 letters, that when spelled one after the other form six consecutive state postal abbreviations.

Challenge answer: Denmark, Spain (DE, NM, AR, KS, PA, IN)

Challenge winner: Jamey Leahey of Danville, Kentucky

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Roy Holliday, of Nyack, N.Y. Name something, in eight letters, that you might hear at an opera. Drop three of the letters, without changing the order of the remaining five. You'll name something you might see at an opera. What things are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 15 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.



