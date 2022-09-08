Royal family gathering at Balmoral Castle as Queen's health worsens

Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health. Members of the royal family — including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry — are making their way to the castle now.

