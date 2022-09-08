© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Special Coverage on the death of Queen Elizabeth II: We will join the BBC live at 3 pm. Stay with NPR for more continuing coverage.

Royal family gathering at Balmoral Castle as Queen's health worsens

Published September 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health. Members of the royal family — including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry — are making their way to the castle now.

Willem Marx has the latest from the UK and joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.