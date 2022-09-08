© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Special Coverage on the death of Queen Elizabeth II: We will join the BBC live at 3 pm. Stay with NPR for more continuing coverage.

EU leadership proposes price cap on Russian gas after Putin brands idea 'stupid'

Published September 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

The European Commission is to put forward a plan to cap the price of Russian gas, as well as issue a mandatory European Union cut in electricity use.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the plans in a press conference Wednesday, citing the need to hurt Russian profit-making as it continues its assault on neighboring Ukraine. The announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin branded such measures as “stupid” and threatened to cut off Russian gas completely if plans moved ahead.

MSNBC host and economic correspondent Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee for the latest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

