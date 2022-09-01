Jazz and blues musician Geoff Muldaur sends 'His Last Letter' in new box set

Musician Geoff Muldaur is a master of American blues, roots, jazz and jug band music. In his newest release, he has classical musicians in Amsterdam give these quintessential American tunes the chamber music treatment.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Muldaur about his new box set called “His Last Letter.”

Watch on YouTube.

Geoff Muldaur in a rehearsal. (Courtesy)

Geoff Muldaur’s “His Last Letter” box set. (Courtesy)

