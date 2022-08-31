The Borderland vibe is returning to Knox Farm State Park

In speaking with Jenn Brazill, it becomes apparent the word "vibe" is less a cliche' and more of a core value when it comes to curating the Borderland Festival. She used the term or derivatives several times in outlining the vision for the the fourth Borderland, September 17-18 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

"We're so connected to the space out here and the venue and all the bands," Brazill explained. "We really think about every artist we're putting on the lineup so we curate the vibe of the festival all around of all that. It's very specific to here and to what we do."

In an extended conversation with WBFO, Borderland founder Jenn Brazill goes into detail about this year's festival and her future hopes for global events. Listen • 18:14

Growing up in East Aurora, Brazill and her family have a long connection with Knox Farm State Park and its over 600 acres of space. Borderland encompasses about 12 acres. The historic stables offer a dramatic backdrop for the main stage where several national acts will perform.

"I love curating the vision. I love creating experience for people," said Brazill who earlier this year put together the Rail Rider Jamboree in Ellicottville.

"It's kind of like you have a blank canvas and you get to paint and create what you to create want for people."

A space for kids, over 50 vendors and—weather permitting—hot air balloon rides will be part of this year's festival. The Borderland vibe, Brazill believes, could be put to good use elsewhere.

"I want to work on events and festivals on an international level," Brazill shared.

"I'll do Borderland and this is my home base, but I want either to create or participate (in events) that have higher level impacts, like on climate change. Things that have bigger global impact."

At this moment, she's focused on the weekend of September 17-18 and selling advance tickets so she and her team "can sleep," she jokes.

Borderland was provided a big boost from an unexpected source: the NFL. Brazill laughs that she sat in "prayer position" for the last year hoping the league would schedule the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Wish granted.

"It's a perfect Buffalo weekend: Two days of Borderland into the Monday night Bills game!"

Of course, music stands at the center for Borderland. Braziil smiles with excitement in discussing the lineup. Again this year, there will be two stages, one exclusively for local bands. Among the national acts: Portugal. The Man, Michael Franti and the Flaming Lips.

"Even if you don't know the music, their live show is unbelievably, something to be seen. Everyone needs to see a Flaming Lips show!"

