© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Open begins Monday in New York

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Serena Williams practices at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Serena Williams practices at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The U.S. Open began Monday in Flushing Meadows, New York. Storylines abound with the tournament likely to be generational star Serena Williams‘ last major, while men’s star Novak Djokovic is set to miss his second U.S. Open in a row. Both the men’s and women’s draws appear to be wide open as play gets underway.

Tennis correspondent for the New York Times Christopher Clarey joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.