Endea Owens and The Cookout: Tiny Desk Concert

Clad in a fringed, royal blue halter suit, bassist Endea Owens and her band The Cookout were all smiles. Although she's no stranger to the Tiny Desk (playing with Jon Batiste in 2020) Owens was giddy with excitement to perform her own music with fellow Juilliard alumni. She spoke about the importance of using her music to speak for the voiceless, and to build and enrich communities. She's not all talk either — during the COVID-19 pandemic, the house bassist for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has hosted community cookouts, playing music for people in Harlem and handing out hundreds of free meals.

The first tune "Where the Nubians Grow" is a head-bobbing groove dedicated to her hometown of Detroit. With "Feel Good," her fierce intro gives way to a catchy bass line that the band joyfully hopscotches over. Owens then dims the proverbial lights with "Love Cynical" a song that gives ballroom jazz with silky horn lines and a sensuous beat. Before we can get too cozy, the band erupts into "Cycles," a dizzying showcase for horns and drums.

To close her shows, Owens always asks audiences to participate in affirmations allowing a continuation of the positive vibes. After a brief introduction of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" the band plays "For the People (In dedication to Taleshia Chandler)," another uplifting number. This Tiny Desk energized the whole room, each musician a master of their instrument. Owens joked: "We are all Juilliard alumni, so you can hear it in the sound."

SET LIST

"Where the Nubians Grow"

"Feel Good"

"Love Cynical"

"Cycles"

"For the People (In dedication to Taleshia Chandler)"

MUSICIANS

Endea Owens: bass

Giveton Gelin: trumpet

Jeffery Miller: trombone

Zoe Obadia: alto saxophone

Lee Pearson: drums

Jonathan Thomas: piano

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Nikki Birch

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Director: Kara Frame

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editor: Kara Frame

Videographers: Kara Frame, Pierre Kattar, Michael Zamora

Animator: Alanté Serene

Audio Assistant: Natasha Branch

Production Assistants: Jill Britton, Alanté Serene

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Maia Stern

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.