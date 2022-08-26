© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukraine nuclear power plant under threat as new offensive plan begins in the South

Published August 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
A general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol in April 27, 2022. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol in April 27, 2022. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

In Ukraine, a nuclear power plant that lost power twice Thursday still remains in a critically dangerous state. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to struggle to take back land from the Russians in the country’s south.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt has been on the roads around the conflict zone and tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong what Ukrainian forces are planning next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.