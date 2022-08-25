The News Roundup – International

President Joe Biden announced an additional $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine as it continues to fight back against Russian invaders. The conflict has raged for six months.

Former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman will not be going to Russia to negotiate the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, despite offering to do so earlier this week. The about-face came after the State Department “strongly discouraged” him from going, saying “anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts.” Aside from his playing career, Rodman is famous for his friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was the subject of a sexist “scandal” after footage of her partying with friends at a private residence began circulating on social media.

We cover the stories that made headlines around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5