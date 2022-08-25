Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement

Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state’s largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.

Grant Gerlock of Iowa Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.