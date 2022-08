WBFO is broadcasting at reduced power from a backup tower site that does not transmit HD Radio. Reception of WBFO 88.7FM may be spotty and WBFO HD-2 The Bridge will be unavailable over-the-air until work is completed late this afternoon. Streaming is not impacted. You can also listen to the The Bridge over-the-air on WNED-FM 94.5 HD/2.