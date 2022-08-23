© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Tip-flation sees some restaurants asking for 30% tips

Published August 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

Have you noticed that the tip options on your restaurant and café bills are rising? The preset options now often include 25% and, in some cases, 30%. And even as inflation soars, the average tip amount is not dropping.

The tip options we are being shown when paying by card are going up and up according to new research. In Canada, some restaurants are now including a 30% tip option on their card machines.

Roben Farzad host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to talk all things tip-onomics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

