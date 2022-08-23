© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.

Karen Cheung reflects on turmoil and pop culture in her Hong Kong memoir 'The Impossible City'

Published August 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Author Karen Cheung. (Sum Lok-kei)
Author Karen Cheung. (Sum Lok-kei)

For the full story, click here.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s conversation with journalist Karen Cheung about her book “The Impossible City: A Hong Kong Memoir” in February. She reflects on growing up in Hong Kong following the handover from Britain in 1997 and covering the turmoil following protests against the Chinese government in 2014 and 2019.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.