© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.

Former Louisville police officer to plead guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor case

Published August 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub)
A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub)

A Louisville Kentucky police officer is pleading guilty to federal charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The officer is charged with lying to get a no-knock search warrant and then lying to obstruct the investigation into Taylor’s death.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with WFPL reporter Roberto Roldan in Louisville.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.