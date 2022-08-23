© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.

Florida and New York go to the polls

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published August 23, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
Poll workers at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department deposit peoples' mail-in ballots into an official ballot drop box on primary election day in Doral, Florida.
Poll workers at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department deposit peoples' mail-in ballots into an official ballot drop box on primary election day in Doral, Florida.

Florida’s primary election is underway. Two million have already cast their votes early.

Democratic voters will decide who takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November and who will go up against Sen. Marco Rubio.

And the polls are open in New York. The Democratic primary campaignin the state has beenabruisingone, with the careers of several leading lawmakers hanging in the balance. 

We turn to NPR’s Domenico Montanaro to break down this week’s primary.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman