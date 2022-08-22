© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.

Why is extreme heat so deadly?

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published August 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Firefighters put out hot spots from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park, California.
Firefighters put out hot spots from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park, California.

Heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the U.S. 

Over the last 10 years, it’s killed an average of 135 people per year. That’s more than floods, hurricanes, or tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, more than 13 million Americans are under an extreme heat warning, according to Heat.gov. On Aug. 3, it was 124 million.That’s more than a third of the people in the U.S. 

Heat.gov is a new collaboration between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other federal agencies to improve our response to extreme heat.

How can we adapt to a hotter future? What can we expect in the years to come? 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Amanda Williams