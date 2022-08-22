© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.

Ukraine braces for missile attacks amidst death of prominent official's daughter

Published August 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

Ukraine is bracing for more Russian missile attacks in retaliation for the car-bomb killing of Darya Dugina over the weekend. Dugina is the daughter of prominent Russian intellectual Alexander Dugin, and on Monday Russia officially blamed Ukraine for her death.

Meanwhile, attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine continue ahead of that country’s independence day later this week.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Elissa Nadworny.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

