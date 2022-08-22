© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

New book 'Good Grief' explores dealing with pet loss

Published August 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
E.B. Bartels at Framingham studio on Sunday September 8th, 2019 (HarperCollins)
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with E.B. Bartels, the author of the new book “Good Grief: On Loving Pets Here and Hereafter” about the human-pet bond and why their pets’ passing can cause owners profound grief.

Good Grief (HarperCollins)

 

Book excerpt: ‘Good Grief: On Loving Pets Here and Hereafter’

by E.B. Bartels

Excerpted from Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter © 2022 by E.B. Bartels. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

