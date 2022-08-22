© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Awaiting a counter-offensive in Ukraine, 6 months into Russia's war

Published August 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
A Ukrainian tank rolls down a road at a position along the front line in the Donetsk region on Aug. 15, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
A Ukrainian tank rolls down a road at a position along the front line in the Donetsk region on Aug. 15, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

Now 180 days into the war in Ukraine, we get an assessment of where things stand, when a Ukrainian counter-offensive might begin and what a static conflict means as winter approaches.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jeffrey Edmonds, a research scientist who focuses on the Russian military at the research and analysis organization CNA and the former director for Russia on the National Security Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

