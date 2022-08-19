© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.

With 'Better Call Saul' and 'The Walking Dead' leaving the network, what's next for AMC?

Published August 19, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

The AMC show “Better Call Saul” found its own voice outside of “Breaking Bad.” But the spin-off wrapped up this week with its last episode drawing an average 1.8 million viewers.

With “Better Caul Saul” ending and AMC’s other big show “The Walking Dead” nearing its final season, what’s next for the network? Here & Now‘s Scott Tong asks NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

