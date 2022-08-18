© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.

Pelosi's Taiwan visit likely makes the island less secure

Published August 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT

Taiwan and the United States have agreed to start trade talks and to discuss China’s economic coercion.

This comes after Chinese forces have been carrying out air and sea military drills in the Taiwan Strait following Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month and a U.S. Congressional delegation’s arrival in Taipei this week.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Shelley Rigger, professor of political science at Davidson College and the author of a number of books, including “Why Taiwan Matters.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.