Increasing security at the Chautauqua Institution may soon include security officers becoming peace officers

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mike Desmond
Published August 18, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT
chausigns
WBFO News
/
Mike Desmond
The Many Activities on the Chautauqua Institution Grounds

The outside world is continuing to intrude into the vernal and intellectual world of the Chautauqua Institution. That’s most visibly in the assassination attempt last week on world-famous writer Salman Rushdie.

The New Jersey resident accused of the attack, Hadi Matar, pleaded innocent yesterday to a felony indictment charging him with the assault on Rushdie. He’s locked up awaiting further court action. After the attack, the Institution tightened security, from requiring photo ID at the gates to barring bags in most venues on the grounds.

The Institution has security officers on the grounds and has long been working in Albany to get Peace Officer status for those officers, particularly when past practice went away of them being deputized by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department. Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Emily Morris says the Institution is a complicated place.

“Complexity of it, the schedule of it, does require that additional support. And that's why we're pursuing it, with the support of George Borrello and Andy Goodell, who have been extremely supportive in our interest in pursuing the peace officer status and we're really excited that the governor also said that if that legislation lands on her desk, that she would get it signed.”

Both Senator Borrello and Assemblyman Goodell are pushing the legislation, even asking the governor to call a special session of the Legislature to get the bill passed.

Morris explains there are a number of police agencies involved.

“For Chautauqua Institution as a complex organization to ensure that there is a police officer support for this operation that works in tandem with the regional and State Police agencies and, the peace officer status would enhance that capability for us in ways that we think are very important.”

Peace officers would have the power to make arrests or issue appearance tickets, access law enforcement computer networks and use physical or deadly force, if necessary. Morris estimates 100,000 people visit the grounds in the course of the season, with its theaters, religious sites, homes, hotels and restaurants.

“That's a lot of the same characteristics of a corporately independent town. But, of course, we are not a corporately independent town. But, we do believe that the place and the organization is of a complexity that a fully-credentialed police force can be helpful to the work that we do here and the work that we do in collaboration with other police agencies.”

That has even included the Secret Service for President Clinton in 1996 and President Franklin Roosevelt in 1936.

Mike Desmond
Mike Desmond is one of Western New York’s most experienced reporters, having spent nearly a half-century covering the region for newspapers, television stations and public radio. He has been with WBFO and its predecessor, WNED-AM, since 1988. As a reporter for WBFO, he has covered literally thousands of stories involving education, science, business, the environment and many other issues. Mike has been a long-time theater reviewer for a variety of publications and was formerly a part-time reporter for The New York Times.
