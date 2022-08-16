© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Inflation Reduction Act and you

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published August 16, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gives the thumbs up as he leaves the Senate Chamber after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

President Biden is set to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday which will have major implications for our economy, the climate, andhealthcare policy.

Millions of Americans can expect to see lower costs for prescription drugs, insulin, and changes to health insurance.

The legislation passed the House and Senate with unanimous support from Democrats while failing to garner a single Republican vote.  

There were significant changes to the original versions of the bill, including limiting access to ACA coverage in several Republican-led states and healthcare protections for new mothers and vulnerable children.

What’s in the bill? We talk about it.

Chris Remington