Buffalo has population figures and voter registration rolls and they differ, a lot

When do six Common Council districts equal three districts? That’s when you compare the overall racial mixture of citizens in the nine districts and the citizen voter population. Mayor Brown has signed a new Council district map opposed by the activists of Our City Action Buffalo.

In signing the new map, the mayor says there are seven majority-minority population districts, while Our City Action says six. That group drew up its own alternative map.

Geographer Russell Weaver drew up the Our City Action map and became deeply knowledgeable about the 2020 Census and what it says about the changing population of the city, particularly the increasing immigrant population which really doesn’t number many citizens…yet.

“Six of the nine districts are majority citizen voting age population that is White. And, then for Our City Action's alternative plan, that number goes down from six to four.”

Of course, that map could change drastically because Our City Action will soon be filing a lawsuit against the map which emerged from the process.

“There are five majority White citizen voting age population districts, four majority-minority citizen voting age population districts. And, so, again, Fillmore switches from majority-minority to majority White, making the breakdown six to three with six districts having the White majority citizen voting age population instead of five.”

Fillmore’s boundaries have been the subject of re-districting fights for several Census cycles. Weaver says it’s a strong example of the split between population and voter ranks. The new district resembles a snake sprawling across Buffalo, from Broadway-Fillmore, past Canalside and up to the Elmwood Village, wrapped around the new Ellicott District.

“The way the district is drawn now. The way that it was drawn back in 2011. That would be a plurality White citizen voting age population district, where there is no outright majority. But, the largest group are White citizens. However, the Council's map really reinforces that and makes it a majority White citizen voting age population district.”

In contrast is the Niagara District. Weaver says there are so many different racial and ethnic groups there is no majority and even the Latino community population is less than one-third of the immigrant-packed population.