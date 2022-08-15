© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What Facebook's abortion case should tell us about tech companies and user privacy

Published August 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

Do you assume your online messages are private? Well, don’t.

The parent company of Facebook gave law enforcement private messages between a mother and her 17-year-old daughter about getting abortion pills.

What does this tell us about tech companies and user privacy?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Alexandra Givens, the president & CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

