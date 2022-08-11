© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Torn Space's 10th production at Silo City is one for the "Ages"

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published August 11, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT
Photo of Melissa Meola and Dan Shanahan at Silo City in Buffalo
Jay Moran
/
WBFO
After designing 10 Torn Space Theater productions at the site, Melissa Meola and Dan Shanahan possess deep working knowledge of Silo City.

Melissa Meola and Dan Shanahan, founders of Buffalo's Torn Space Theater, are very familiar with the grounds of Silo City. When "Ages" opens tonight, it will be the 10th site-specific production they have designed for the historic site.

Once a collection of abandoned, crumbling grain elevators and storage spaces, Silo City will soon feature residential space that will be in high demand. Contractors are working in earnest in rehabbing some of the structures but it's not the only change. The grounds have undergone a major ecological makeover and will provide a pastoral background for "Ages."

"For this particular project, we've designed the setting to be a park," Shanahan explained.

"We feel the park is one of the true Democratic spaces where different ethnicities, sexualities, socioeconomic existences can overlap within one time and one space and so this production will amplify those themes of finding diverse individuals coexisting in one space while sharing these Universal moments."

Some of the performers in "Ages," many of whom are longtime Torn Space collaborators, will be appear with their children or parents.

"In this Democratic space of the park, we're witnessing perhaps a child taking their first steps and a person who is being supported and taking their last," Meola explained.

"These watershed moments and these simple moments that define our experience and help create our identity and our place on Earth."

Some of the dialogue will center around the work of Carl Dennis, the retired UB professor and winner of the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. Various local poets will be reciting his works. Dennis is expected to read during Saturday's performance.

Jay Moran
