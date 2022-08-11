© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.

The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published August 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Serena Williams of the United States looks to the crowd as she leaves the court after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Serena Williams of the United States looks to the crowd as she leaves the court after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Federal authorities searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, following a tip that he was keeping classified records at his home. 

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to pass the House this week. The piece of legislation comes after reports there was no inflation in the month of July.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced her intention to retire from the sport after the US Open.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5