The Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act

It took a marathon overnight voting session. Some compromises. And the casting vote of the vice president. But the Senate passed President Joe Biden’s flagship economic package.

And hands the president a major political victory months before the midterms.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the Inflation Reduction Act one of the defining legislative feats of the twenty-first century.

The House is expected to vote and pass the bill on Friday.

We talk to Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine about the ins and the outs of the bill.

