© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside the fallout following Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Published August 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

There’s been ongoing fallout from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week. Taiwan’s leaders were pleased to see such a high-ranking U.S. official show support for their democracy. But China’s reaction came in shortly after she left in the form of missiles and live-fire drills right up to the edges of Taiwan’s shipping lanes.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest developments in Taiwan with three NPR correspondents: Julie McCarthy, Anthony Kuhn and John Ruwitch.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.