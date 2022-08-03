Inside the geo-politics and high stakes of semiconductors

Advanced semiconductors power vital industries — from cars to cell phones to fighter jets. One company in Taiwan dominates the advanced semiconductor market. In her controversial trip to Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with the head of that company.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with China experts Paul Triolo of the Albright Stonebridge Group and Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about what it means for Taiwan, China and the U.S.

