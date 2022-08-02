© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will the Inflation Reduction Act... reduce inflation?

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published August 2, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
A view of the U.S. Capitol on a Wednesday evening in Washington, DC.
A view of the U.S. Capitol on a Wednesday evening in Washington, DC.

What was once the Build Back Better Act has become the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The name change is indicative of the shifting winds on Capitol Hill… not to mention the legislation’s new focus on taxing wealthy corporations.

The bill will also aim to make health care and prescription drugs more affordable and mitigate the damage from climate change.

This time around, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board. But is that enough to pass the bill? And if it is passed… will it actually reduce inflation?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Paige Osburn