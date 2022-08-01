Sen. Amy Klobuchar on stalled burn pits legislation for veterans

Long-awaited legislation to provide health care and benefits to veterans affected by toxic substances related to their military service was expected to pass last week. But in a surprise move, the bill was blocked.

A new vote on the legislation could come as soon as this week. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the failure of the PACT ACT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.