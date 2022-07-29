© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

How to avoid escalating tensions and war with China

Published July 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT

Kevin Rudd, president and CEO of the Asia Society and former Prime Minister of Australia, talks about his new book, “The Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict Between the U.S. and Xi Jinping’s China” with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong. Rudd lays out the pressure points between the United States and China and suggests ways to adopt a better-managed policy of strategic competition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

