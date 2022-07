At least 15 people are dead in Kentucky as catastrophic flooding ravaged eastern parts of the state. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the number of dead is expected to continue rising.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Stanley Ingold, news director at member station WEKU in Kentucky.

