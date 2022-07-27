© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Former NASA astronaut and ISS commander on Russia's withdrawal from the International Space Station

Published July 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Russia says it will leave the International Space Station after more than 20 years of cooperation with the United States in space.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Leroy Chiao, a retired NASA astronaut and former commander of the International Space Station, about the announcement and the future of the International Space Station.

