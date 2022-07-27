© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Europe to cut gas consumption in attempt to reduce dependence on Russian energy

Published July 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT

The European Union agreed Tuesday to a plan to cut gas consumption across Europe by 15% in order to reduce its dependence on Russia for its energy needs. This move comes the same week that Russian energy company Gazprom abruptly cut gas deliveries to Europe on one of its most important pipelines.

NPR’s Rob Schmitz joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Berlin.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

