Russians strike on port of Odesa after deal to allow grain shipments to resume

Published July 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

Russian missiles struck the port of Odesa in Ukraine over the weekend, just one day after Ukrainian and Russian ministers signed an agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, to allow millions of tons of grain to be shipped from Ukrainian Black Sea ports to ease the global food crisis sparked by the war.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Washington Port reporter Dalton Bennett, who’s in Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

