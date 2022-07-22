© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Is a soft landing for the U.S. economy possible?

Published July 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT

The Federal Reserve is meeting next week and may hike interest rates again in an attempt to bring down inflation that’s at a four-decade high. So can the central bank bring down inflation without causing a so-called hard landing?

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks with Julia Coronado, associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Parks also talks with Alex Domash, research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.