LISTEN: WBFO will be airing NPR's live special coverage of tonight's Jan. 6 committee hearing beginning at 8 p.m.

Here's what we've learned since the 1st Jan. 6 hearing

By Deirdre Walsh,
Ryan Lucas
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT

The Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its summer series of made-for-TV hearings Thursday night. Here's a look back at all the bombshell details and the major revelations it's shared so far.

