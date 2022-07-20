© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Struggling to make friends? You're not alone

Published July 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Friends holding cups of coffee. (Getty Images)
Friends holding cups of coffee. (Getty Images)

For the full story, click here.

Making friends isn’t always easy. We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with psychologist and University of Maryland professor Marisa G. Franco about the difficulties of making friends as an adult and tips for meeting someone new.

Franco’s new book on the science of making and keeping friends called, “Platonic,”  comes out on September 6.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.